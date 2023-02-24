Drake May Be Considering An Exit From Music

It’s no question that ever since Drake has entered the music game, he has definitely had a HUGE impact on it. Since 2006, he has gave us timeless hits but as you know, all good things must come to an end.
During a recent interview that Drake did with Lil Yachty, Drake hinted that his run with putting out music may be coming to an end. “I think I’m at the point now where I just wanna, like, I feel like maybe we talked about this the other day, but I feel like I’m kind of introducing the concept in my mind of a graceful exit.”
That snippet from Yachty’s “Moody Conversations” definitely has fans wondering if Drake is talking about leaving music or could be hinting at something else?
“I’ve thought about a bunch of things in life, but at this moment in time none of those things are stopping making music for you, so I’ll be here for you for a little bit at least. And I hope I can strike up more emotions for you, maybe this year. I might get bored and make another one, who knows!”
You can see the teaser for the interview below.
-
Caresha Please: Yung Miami & Saucy Santana's Funniest Instagram Live Moments
-
Yung Miami Bares All In Honor Of Her 29th Birthday
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Nicki Minaj Actin’ BAD At The Trinidad Carnival [Photos]
-
Chloe Bailey Kicks Off NBA All-Star Weekend Serving Curves Galore
-
LisaRaye McCoy: ‘Everybody Wants To Know Who I’m doing It To And Who Is Doing It To Me’
-
92Q Has A Special Invitation For You…
-
Toxic Avengers: Blueface Leaks Alleged Texts From Lil Baby To Chrisean Rock