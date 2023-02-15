Rihanna, A$AP Rocky & Their Son Cover British Vogue

Persia Nicole also known as "The Power of The P" has been dominating the airwaves for over 10 years! Throughout Persia's radio journey she has interviewed some of the greatest in the industry from Missy Elliott, Kendrick Lamar, Alicia Keys and Megan Thee Stallion to name a few. Persia is also the go to endorser for some of the biggest companies like Coca Cola, Comcast and Avion Tequila. Outside of radio you can catch Persia making appearances on Bravo, TV One and doing entertainment for our local news station FOX 45. Check out all of Persia's exclusive celebrity interviews and the latest trends on Persianicole.com or https://92q.com/category/persias-picks/. On air Monday-Friday 10:00am-3:00pm and on Saturdays from 10:00am - 2:00pm. Follow Persia: Twitter||Instagram @PersiaNicole

The Navy didn’t just receive a halftime show performance from Rihanna but now we have a gorgeous family portrait! The new mama and soon to be mama of two, A$AP Rocky & her son appeared on the front of British Vogue‘s March issue. Rihanna gushes on her journey to motherhood, life with A$AP Rocky, her new confidence, her new music and more. Rihanna & A$AP’s son is only 9 months so many people wondered OMG who are they about to deal with two babies at once? Well Rihanna says in the Vogue interview,

“Oh, he sleeps through the night now.” Blessed news. And, I tease, are you sleeping through the night yet? She chuckles deliciously. “You know I don’t. Look at us right now. No, I’m up. I’m like, ‘OK, time to watch some Housewives.’ These are my hours.”

Check out some of the photos of the family below,