Rihanna, A$AP Rocky & Their Son Cover British Vogue

The Navy didn’t just receive a halftime show performance from Rihanna but now we have a gorgeous family portrait! The new mama and soon to be mama of two, A$AP Rocky & her son appeared on the front of British Vogue‘s March issue. Rihanna gushes on her journey to motherhood, life with A$AP Rocky, her new confidence, her new music and more. Rihanna & A$AP’s son is only 9 months so many people wondered OMG who are they about to deal with two babies at once? Well Rihanna says in the Vogue interview,

“Oh, he sleeps through the night now.” Blessed news. And, I tease, are you sleeping through the night yet? She chuckles deliciously. “You know I don’t. Look at us right now. No, I’m up. I’m like, ‘OK, time to watch some Housewives.’ These are my hours.”

Check out some of the photos of the family below,

 

