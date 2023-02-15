HomeAM Clique

Clique Chat: Could A Friend Of Yours Date Your Child?

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE

With Valentine’s Day just passing, we learned who’s dating who exclusively. One of the couples that have been unconfirmed by the couple but confirmed by the culture is Marcus Jordan (son of Michael Jordan) and Larsa Pippen (ex-wife of Scottie Pippen). In a recent Instagram caption by Larsa Pippen with Marcus standing on the beach together it read, “my forever valentine.”

Well now that we know it’s official the people have been questioning the legitimacy of the “love” they have based upon the age difference between the two. The AM Clique is questioning how this could even happen being that Scottie and Michael used to play for the legendary Chicago Bulls together? While their relationship was never the best, does that make it okay?

What are your thoughts? Let us know below.

RELATED TAGS

dating Larsa Pippen Marcus jordan Scottie Pippen The AM Clique

Close