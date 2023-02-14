How ASL Interpreter & Bowie State Student Justina Miles Stole The Super Bowl Halftime Show

By now, you’ve probably seen the videos of Justina Miles bringing all the energy during Sunday’s halftime show performance.
Days later and the ASL interpreter is still trending on the timeline!
The 20-year-old signed lyrics for hearing-impaired viewers as Rihanna performed a 13-minute set during the game’s halftime show. Prior to that, she also signed during actress Sheryl Lee Ralph’s performance of the Black National Anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”
The internet loved every second of it and has been praising the Philadelphia native for her energy and performance!
According to reports, Miles is a cheerleader and nursing student at Bowie State University and was the valedictorian at the Model Secondary School for the Deaf in Washington, DC.
It is safe to say that Justina was also a star of the night!
