HomeLocal

Water Damage Repairs Prompts Two Day Closure Of Four Baltimore City Schools

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
School corridor

Source: gerenme / Getty

Four Baltimore City Schools will be closed Monday, Feb. 13, and Tuesday, Feb 14 for water damage repairs.

Augusta Fells Savage Institute of Visual Arts, Harlem Park Elementary/Middle School, Bluford Drew Jemison STEM Academy West, and Career Academy will be closed for students and most staff to repair water damage from a busted pipe.

School officials say custodians should report to their schools as normal. Additionally, athletics scheduled at those schools will be relocated.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

MORE LOCAL NEWS..

Family Of Alleged Baltimore Power Grid Conspirator Says She Has A History Of White Supremacy

Baltimore Company Recalls Hundreds Of Food Products Due To Possible Contamination

Baltimore City Officials Announce Paperless Water Bills &amp; Payment Plan Program

Close