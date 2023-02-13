Water Damage Repairs Prompts Two Day Closure Of Four Baltimore City Schools

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Four Baltimore City Schools will be closed Monday, Feb. 13, and Tuesday, Feb 14 for water damage repairs.

Augusta Fells Savage Institute of Visual Arts, Harlem Park Elementary/Middle School, Bluford Drew Jemison STEM Academy West, and Career Academy will be closed for students and most staff to repair water damage from a busted pipe.

School officials say custodians should report to their schools as normal. Additionally, athletics scheduled at those schools will be relocated.

