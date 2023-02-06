CSTOD: Incarcerated For Dancing In The Streets

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Today we all will develop a new level of appreciation for the amount of freedom the United States has fought for and given it citizens. Recently, an Iranian couple was citizen to 10 1/2 years in prison for dancing in the streets of Iran. 22-year-old Amir Mohammad Ahmad was dancing with his 21-year-old fiance Astiyazh Haghighi and they posted the video on social media. The video went viral. While most would celebrate this and call it couple goals, the Iranian government thinks differently.

According to the NY Post, “the two was charged and convicted of “encouraging corruption and public prostitution” as well as “gathering with the intention of disrupting national security.” Agence France-Presse said, they were busted in early November because women are not allowed to dance in public in Iran, let alone with a man.

The next time you start to complain about anything, remember there are two people who are now in prison for dancing in the street for sharing and showing their love for each other off.