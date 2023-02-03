Beyonce’ Adds 2nd Maryland Show to Renaissance Tour in August

You’ve got another chance to see Beyonce’ on her Renaissance Tour when it comes to Maryland. The mega-star has added a second show to the area.
In addition to the already announced August 5th show at FedEX Field in Prince George’s County, Beyonce’ will also perform at the same location on August 6th. The second show is one of seven that was added to the tour, promoters announced.
Ticketmaster says that Beyonce’ is using the Verified Fan system to help guarantee that fans get tickets. “Verified Fan requires registration to help filter out buyers looking to resell tickets and create a less crowded ticket shopping experience for fans,” the site shares. “Registration does not guarantee tickets – we expect there will be more demand than there are tickets available and a lottery-style process will determine which registered Verified Fans receive a unique access code and which are put on the waitlist.”
Maryland shows fall under Group A registration and is now closed. Ticketmaster expects it to be fairly difficult to obtain tickets considering that the demand far outweighs the supply. Good luck and stay strong! At least now we’ve got a second show to try for.
Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour Dates
(* = Added Show)
EUROPE
May 10, 2023 – Stockholm, SE – Friends Arena
May 14, 2023 – Brussels, BE – King Baudouin Stadium
May 17, 2023 – Cardiff, UK – Cardiff Principality Stadium
May 20, 2023 – Edinburgh, UK – BT Murrayfield Stadium
May 23, 2023 – Sunderland, UK – Stadium of Light
May 26, 2023 – Paris, FR – Stade de France
May 29, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
May 30, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 8, 2023 – Barcelona, ES – Olympic Stadium
June 11, 2023 – Marseille, FR – Orange Velodrome
June 15, 2023 – Cologne, DE – Rhein Energie Stadion
June 17, 2023 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff Arena
June 21, 2023 – Hamburg, DE – Volksparkstadion
June 24, 2023 – Frankfurt, DE – Deutsche Bank Park
June 27, 2023 – Warsaw, PL – PGE Narodowy
NORTH AMERICA
July 8, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
July 12, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field
July 15, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium
July 17, 2023 – Louisville, KY – L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
July 20, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN – Huntington Bank Stadium
July 22, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field Stadium
July 23, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field Stadium *
July 26, 2023 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field
July 29, 2023 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
July 30, 2023 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium *
Aug. 1, 2023 – Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium
Aug. 3, 2023 – Pittsburgh, PA – Acrisure Stadium
Aug. 5, 2023 – Washington, D.C. – FedEx Field
Aug. 6, 2023 – Washington, D.C. – FedEx Field *
Aug. 9, 2023 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium
Aug. 11, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Aug. 12, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium *
Aug. 16, 2023 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium
Aug. 18, 2023 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium
Aug. 21, 2023 – St. Louis, MO – Dome at America’s Center
Aug. 24, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium
Aug. 26, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium
Aug. 30, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – Levi’s Stadium
Sept. 02, 2023 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium
Sept. 03, 2023 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium *
Sept. 11, 2023 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place
Sept. 13, 2023 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field
Sept. 18, 2023 – Kansas City, MO – GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium
Sept. 21, 2023 – Dallas, TX – AT&T Stadium
Sept. 23, 2023 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium
Sept. 24, 2023 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium *
Sept. 27, 2023 – New Orleans, LA – Caesars Superdome