Beyonce’ Adds 2nd Maryland Show to Renaissance Tour in August

You’ve got another chance to see Beyonce’ on her Renaissance Tour when it comes to Maryland. The mega-star has added a second show to the area.

In addition to the already announced August 5th show at FedEX Field in Prince George’s County, Beyonce’ will also perform at the same location on August 6th. The second show is one of seven that was added to the tour, promoters announced.

Ticketmaster says that Beyonce’ is using the Verified Fan system to help guarantee that fans get tickets. “Verified Fan requires registration to help filter out buyers looking to resell tickets and create a less crowded ticket shopping experience for fans,” the site shares. “Registration does not guarantee tickets – we expect there will be more demand than there are tickets available and a lottery-style process will determine which registered Verified Fans receive a unique access code and which are put on the waitlist.”

Maryland shows fall under Group A registration and is now closed. Ticketmaster expects it to be fairly difficult to obtain tickets considering that the demand far outweighs the supply. Good luck and stay strong! At least now we’ve got a second show to try for.

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour Dates

(* = Added Show)

EUROPE

May 10, 2023 – Stockholm, SE – Friends Arena

May 14, 2023 – Brussels, BE – King Baudouin Stadium

May 17, 2023 – Cardiff, UK – Cardiff Principality Stadium

May 20, 2023 – Edinburgh, UK – BT Murrayfield Stadium

May 23, 2023 – Sunderland, UK – Stadium of Light

May 26, 2023 – Paris, FR – Stade de France

May 29, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

May 30, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 8, 2023 – Barcelona, ES – Olympic Stadium

June 11, 2023 – Marseille, FR – Orange Velodrome

June 15, 2023 – Cologne, DE – Rhein Energie Stadion

June 17, 2023 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff Arena

June 21, 2023 – Hamburg, DE – Volksparkstadion

June 24, 2023 – Frankfurt, DE – Deutsche Bank Park

June 27, 2023 – Warsaw, PL – PGE Narodowy

NORTH AMERICA

July 8, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

July 12, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

July 15, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium

July 17, 2023 – Louisville, KY – L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

July 20, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN – Huntington Bank Stadium

July 22, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field Stadium

July 23, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field Stadium *

July 26, 2023 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field

July 29, 2023 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

July 30, 2023 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium *

Aug. 1, 2023 – Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium

Aug. 3, 2023 – Pittsburgh, PA – Acrisure Stadium

Aug. 5, 2023 – Washington, D.C. – FedEx Field

Aug. 6, 2023 – Washington, D.C. – FedEx Field *

Aug. 9, 2023 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium

Aug. 11, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Aug. 12, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium *

Aug. 16, 2023 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium

Aug. 18, 2023 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium

Aug. 21, 2023 – St. Louis, MO – Dome at America’s Center

Aug. 24, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium

Aug. 26, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

Aug. 30, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – Levi’s Stadium

Sept. 02, 2023 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium

Sept. 03, 2023 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium *

Sept. 11, 2023 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place

Sept. 13, 2023 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field

Sept. 18, 2023 – Kansas City, MO – GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium

Sept. 21, 2023 – Dallas, TX – AT&T Stadium

Sept. 23, 2023 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

Sept. 24, 2023 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium *

Sept. 27, 2023 – New Orleans, LA – Caesars Superdome