Beyoncè Announces 2023 Renaissance World Tour

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

It’s finally happening! Beyoncè is going on tour!

After dropping RENAISSANCE last summer, the Beyhive has been impatiently waiting for more of the queen and she has finally made the announcement of her speculated world tour.

Check our her official announcement below:

She’ll be kicking off her world tour on May 10 in Stockholm and closing out on Sept. 27 in New Orleans.

The tour’s arrival in the U.S. will be on July 12 in Philly! Below are the dates for the tour:

Click here to pre-register for tickets!

RELATED: Beyoncé Shuts Down Dubai During Private Concert, Twitter Was Drunk In Love Looking At Clips

May 10 STOCKHOLM, SE FRIENDS ARENA

May 14 BRUSSELS, BE BAUDOIN STADIUM

May 17 CARDIFF, UK PRINCIPALITY STADIUM

May 20 EDINBURGH, UK MURRAYFIELD

May 23 SUNDERLAND, UK STADIUM OF LIGHT

May 26 PARIS, FR STADE DE FRANCE

May 29 LONDON, UK TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STADIUM

May 30 LONDON, UK TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STADIUM

June 2 LONDON, UK TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STADIUM

June 6 LYON, FR GROUPAMA STADIUM

June 8 BARCELONA, SP OLYMPIC STADIUM

June 11 MARSEILLE, FR ORANGE VÉLODROME

June 15 COLOGNE, DE RHEINENERGIESTADION

June 17 AMSTERDAM, NL JC ARENA

June 18 AMSTERDAM, NL JC ARENA

June 21 HAMBURG, DE VOLKSPARKSTADION

June 24 FRANKFURT, DE DEUTSCHE BANK PARK

June 27 WARSAW, PL PGE NARODOWY

NARODOWY July 8 TORONTO, CA ROGERS CENTRE

July 9 TORONTO, CA ROGERS CENTRE

July 12 PHILADELPHIA, PA LINCOLN FINANCIAL FIELD

July 15 NASHVILLE, TN NISSAN STADIUM

July 17 LOUISVILLE, KY CARDINAL STADIUM

July 20 MINNEAPOLIS, MN HUNTINGTON BANK STADIUM

July 22 CHICAGO, IL SOLDIER FIELD

July 26 DETROIT, MI FORD FIELD

July 29 NEW YORK, NY METLIFE STADIUM

July 30 NEW YORK, NY METLIFE STADIUM

Aug. 1 BOSTON, MA GILLETTE STADIUM

Aug. 3 PITTSBURGH, PA HEINZ FIELD

Aug. 5 WASHINGTON, DC FEDEX FIELD

Aug. 9 CHARLOTTE, NC BANK OF AMERICA STADIUM

Aug. 11 ATLANTA, GA MERCEDES BENZ STADIUM

Aug. 16 TAMPA, FL RAYMOND JAMES STADIUM

Aug. 18 MIAMI, FL HARD ROCK STADIUM

Aug. 21 ST. LOUIS, MI DOME AT AMERICAS CENTER

Aug. 24 PHOENIX, AZ STATE FARM STADIUM

Aug. 26 LAS VEGAS, NV ALLEGIANT STADIUM

Aug. 30 SAN FRANCISCO, CA LEVI’S STADIUM

Sept. 2 LOS ANGELES, CA SOFI STADIUM

Sept. 3 LOS ANGELES, CA SOFI STADIUM

Sept. 11 VANCOUVER, CA BC PLACE

Sept. 13 SEATTLE, WA LUMEN FIELD

Sept. 18 KANSAS CITY, KS ARROWHEAD STADIUM

Sept. 21 DALLAS, TX AT&T STADIUM

Sept 23 HOUSTON, TX NRG STADIUM

Sept. 27 NEW ORLEANS, LA CAESARS SUPERDOME

I believe I speak for the whole Beyhive when I say, we cannot wait to see Beyoncè’s return to the stage!

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Beyoncè Announces 2023 Renaissance World Tour was originally published on rnbphilly.com