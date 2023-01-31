CSOTD: Hide And Go Seek Gone Wrong

HomeAM Clique

Hide and go seek is a national treasured game. No matter how old you are today, everyone has played hide and go seek at least once in their lifetime. However, one young man decided to play hide and go see – overseas edition. According to On Site, “A 15-year-old boy accidentally locked himself inside a shipping container while playing hide and seek with friends.” Six days later he was found in Malaysia according to the India Times.

The container was taken to a commercial ship where it was transported from Chittagong to Malaysia. The boy who went missing on January 11th in West Port Klang in Malaysia. When they found the young man, he reportedly had a fever and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. He is originally from Bangladesh. Arrangements for him to return to Bangladesh have been made as soon as he recovers.

What is the craziest place you’ve ever hidden, while playing hide and go seek? Let us know below.

