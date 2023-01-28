CASH Campaign of MD Offering Free Tax Preparation Services For Low to Moderate Income

BRIANCXVI (CXVI), born in Alexandria, VA, is an American personality, recording artist, producer and writer. He has authored 3 novels, “The Man Who Didn’t Stop Running”, "Deja's Watchtower" and “I’m Fine” as well as composed 2 studio projects, “I’m Fine” & "BEACHRAINROCK". CXVI also has an extensive 10-year media career in the broadcast industry, anchoring himself in entertainment media. CXVI is out to continue to prove his valor in the arena of music, media and influence. He continues his pursuits with a passion for the betterment of people. That same passion bleeds over into his thriving 10-year media career in nation-wide commercial media. His broadcasting career began in his hometown near the Washington, D.C. area where he served the community as an overnight host on WKYS (Urban One) for nearly 3 years, interning prior to. Mentored and trained by broadcasting veterans like Russ Parr, Rickey Smiley, EZ Street, Neke Howse, Kelson, and more, he quickly excelled to new opportunities in radio. Following his successful stint at home, CXVI ventured to Buffalo, NY to join the heritage station, WBLK as the night show (6P-10P) host. In Buffalo, CXVI hosted the #1 (Arbitron Rated, Brand Recorded Highest Rated Show in Townsquare Media Buffalo) show “Brian’s World” with co-hosts Michelle Visa and DJ Big Rob. Quickly becoming immersed in the Buffalo culture, the show continued to thrive. Following the successful stint, CXVI relocated to Indianapolis, IN serving as the midday host (10AM-3P) on HOT 96.3. While in Indiana, CXVI grasped several huge statements in livelihood and manhood thus leading to the growth of his ambitions. While serving the community as a broadcaster, CXVI wrote his first novel “The Man Who Didn’t Stop Running” and toured 13 cities with his story of love. As book sales increased and the radio show continued to gain popularity, CXVI also released his second mixtape entitled, “I’m Fine” in 2016. The project provided a first hand peak into the world of a depressed African American. Not only does CXVI dedicate his career to tastefulness, love, timelessness and quality, but at the core of his passion is serving the mental health community. With several freelance opportunities and volunteering , CXVI has worked alongside the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention for 3 years, seeking to understand the dark work of mental illnesses and how we can ban together to prevent suicide. “I’ve been trapped by my thoughts before, I know the struggle. I want to understand those clouds so that they won’t invade someone else’s life,” said CXVI. CXVI continues to rely on his words to help usher in a wave of love. CXVI is also currently On-Air in Baltimore, MD for 92Q, serving the Baltimore community with his love and passion for broadcasting.Through it all, his passion for people continues to propel him. His goal is to accurately represent a motto that he lives by: love can save us all.

Tax preparation can be a taxing task for anyone. There’s a local campaign that’s offering to help for free.

The CASH Campaign of Maryland, along with Mayor Brandon Scott, reminded city residents that free tax preparation services are available to those who earn under $60,000 annually. We’ve been given the benefit of technology that has made tax filing a little easier for us to manage, but experts maintain that it could be better to have them filed professionally.

Visit the the campaign website to get your appointment scheduled or call 410-234-8008. They have multiple locations in the city where residents can meet with representatives who can help. It’s a process that comes with concerns and questions. Having some guidance could be a key step in gaining some financial footing.

Acting IRS Commissioner Douglas O’Donell says the earlier you file, the better. “We do ask that you file your tax return as soon as you have all of the information required to file a return. The earlier you get it in, the more quickly we can process it. Please do file electronically. There are ways to do it for free or for low cost,” O’Donnell said.

Tax season is officially here but you don’t have to handle it alone. Good to see the city lending a helping hand.