HomeAM Clique

Looks like Chris Brown owes 4 Million in Back Taxes!

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
2015 BET Awards - BETA Post Show - Cricket Lounge

Source: Jerod Harris/BET / Getty

Reportedly R&B singer Chris Brown owes 4 million in back taxes in State of California.

According to AllHipHop, The R&B Artist has been hit with two federal tax liens for taxes owed in 2022!The first tax liens was 2,245,561.50 and the second one was the total of 1,059,967.78 according to the released documents. Then the state of California also filed an extra tax liens against him for 739,067.48.

Looks like the under the influence singer owes a bag in total his owes the government 4,044,596.76. If R&B singer does not pay this mult-million dollar sum the federal government will come collect and documents show that his Tarzana,CA and multiple music business are in jeopardy. Whats next? Do you think his tour would be in jeopardy next?

RELATED TAGS

chris brown tax lien Taxes The AM Clique

Close