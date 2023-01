Ed Reed Exposes Shannon Sharpe DM’s Following Controversy

Persia Nicole also known as "The Power of The P" has been dominating the airwaves for over 10 years! Throughout Persia's radio journey she has interviewed some of the greatest in the industry from Missy Elliott, Kendrick Lamar, Alicia Keys and Megan Thee Stallion to name a few. Persia is also the go to endorser for some of the biggest companies like Coca Cola, Comcast and Avion Tequila. Outside of radio you can catch Persia making appearances on Bravo, TV One and doing entertainment for our local news station FOX 45. Check out all of Persia's exclusive celebrity interviews and the latest trends on Persianicole.com or https://92q.com/category/persias-picks/. On air Monday-Friday 10:00am-3:00pm and on Saturdays from 10:00am - 2:00pm. Follow Persia: Twitter||Instagram @PersiaNicole

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Following Bethune Cookman hiring Ed Reed to be their head football coach but didn’t ratify his contract and more Ed spoke out and was rightfully upset! Well following the controversy During Undisputed on Wednesday, Shannon Sharpe said he thought Ed Reed would’ve been a good coach at Bethune-Cookman but said Ed was wrong in being so outspoken with his frustrations.

Many people didn’t agree with Shannon’s views especially not ED who tweeted “you don’t know me.” Shannon did later reach out via DM to apologize but honey Ed Reed had time and we seen it all play out! Ed actually posted the DM’s sent form Shannon on his IG page with the caption “Let’s Talk”.