HomePersia's Picks

Ed Reed Exposes Shannon Sharpe DM’s Following Controversy

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 03 Bethune-Cookman at Miami

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Following Bethune Cookman hiring  Ed Reed to be their head football coach but didn’t ratify his contract and more Ed spoke out and was rightfully upset!  Well following the controversy During Undisputed on Wednesday, Shannon Sharpe said he thought Ed Reed would’ve been a good coach at Bethune-Cookman but said Ed was wrong in being so outspoken with his frustrations.

Many people didn’t agree with Shannon’s views especially not ED who tweeted “you don’t know me.” Shannon did later reach out via DM  to apologize but honey Ed Reed had time and we seen it all play out! Ed actually posted the DM’s sent form Shannon on his IG page with the caption “Let’s Talk”.

Close