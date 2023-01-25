Was GMA’s Amy Robach Blindsided By TJ Holmes’ EXTRA Extramarital Affairs?

As ABC continues its internal investigation into the elicit affair between Good Morning America’s 3rd-hour hosts, Amy Robach and TJ Holmes, new reports are suggesting that Robach is now feeling some type of way about the revelation that Holmes has hooked up with other colleagues and subordinates.

As the US Sun reports, a source claims that Robach was blindsided by the scope of Holmes’ affairs and feels like “collateral damage” in this whole situation. “She had no idea the scope of TJ’s alleged past office romances,” said the source. “She certainly did not foresee that their relationship was going to cause major upheaval – outside of her own marriage. She did not expect this to blow up into a scandal.”

As previously reported, both Robach and Holmes were pulled off the air shortly after their affair became public knowledge. However, more of Holmes’ affairs have come to the light in the weeks that followed. Last week, the DailyMail reported that Holmes affair with intern Jasmin Pettaway, who is 13 years his junior. It was also revealed that he had relations with former ABC producer Natasha Singh before his relationship with Robach. All of this was happening while Holmes was still married to his soon-to-be ex-wife, Marilee Fiebig.

The source also says that ABC will look into Robach’s past history as part of their investigation. Fortunately for her, it appears that she is “very well-behaved,” at the workplace.

While the Sun suggests that Robach has been blindsided by Holmes’ extra activities, a separate insider tells Page Six that Holmes has been “up-front” to Amy about his past, at least when it comes to his relationship with Singh.

With all of this going on, it should come as no surprise that Holmes and Robach’s respective futures at GMA3 are now in jeopardy. A source tells Page Six that both parties have lawyered up and are in negotiations. The source adds, “They have not been terminated yet, but I don’t expect TJ to be on again. They [ABC] do want Amy to stay and be a part of things there, but likely not on ‘GMA3.’”

Was GMA’s Amy Robach Blindsided By TJ Holmes’ EXTRA Extramarital Affairs? was originally published on foxync.com