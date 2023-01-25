HomePersia's Picks

Lizzo, Mary J. Blige & More Set To Perform At The 2023 Grammys

The Recording Academy announced the performers for the 2023 Grammys and it’s a super star studded lineup!  Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Lizzo, Sam Smith, Steve Lacy, and more are all set to hit the stage at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena Feb. 5th. As for the nominees of the night, Beyoncé has a total of nine nods actually tying with Jay-Z for most Grammy nominations in history!  Kendrick Lamar has eight nominations and Adele has seven, Future and DJ Khaled and Mary J Blige has six apiece.

