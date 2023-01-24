HomePersia's Picks

50 Cent Doesn’t Think Jay Z Has Impacted Hip Hop More Than Eminem

Jay Z Performs at the Verizon Center in Washington, D.C.

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

During Shaquille O’Neal’s The Big Podcast with Shaq, ex NBA baller Jamal Crawford said that Jay-Z has had a bigger impact on hip-hop than Eminem. This o course has caused an uproar on social media Crawford said

“JAY-Z’s effect on Hip Hop is bigger than any album sales that Eminem will have, you see what I’m saying? That’s just how it goes.”

Well one thing 50 gon do is defend Eminem, when he got wind of the convo 50 wrote: “Ha Bullsh**.”

Check out the convo & you be the judge!

 

