‘BMF’ Actor Lil Meech Won’t Be Charged In Gun Case

BMF actor Lil Meech aka Demetrius Flenory, Jr. won’t be getting hit with gun charges in Florida. It turns out to be a case of mixed-up luggage.

Back in December, Lil Meech got pinched at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after TSA agents allegedly found a 9MM handgun in his carry-on bag. This is despite Meech maintaining that it was not actually his bag.

Well, turns out Meech wasn’t lying, and he and his lawyers have the receipts.

Reports TMZ:

Turns out the bag and firearm belonged to Meech’s bodyguard, who was with the actor and told cops the gun was his. But, police ignored the bodyguard and busted Meech, accusing him of illegally carrying a firearm into the airport because he placed the bag onto the scanner belt himself.

Meech’s powerhouse attorney, Bradford Cohen, tells TMZ … he presented indisputable evidence to Broward County prosecutors that proved the bodyguard owned the pistol, including the purchase receipt, gun case and permit for the firearm.

Cohen also explained to prosecutors that Meech and the bodyguard share the same taste in luggage. As a result, Meech accidentally picked up the bodyguard’s carry-on while they were rushing to catch a flight, and Meech’s actual bag was accidentally left behind.

The Broward County State Attorney’s Office confirmed they wouldn’t be pursuing misdemeanor charges against Meech, because duh.

Sounds like it was the cops who were speeding, while Meech is living his best life. Starz recently announced that BMF has been picked up for a third season. Be sure to check out Meech’s cover story over at CassiusLife.com.

