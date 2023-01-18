Maryland Governor-Elect Wes Moore Talks About Historic Inauguration Day With The AM Clique [LISTEN HERE]

History is about to be made in Maryland as Governor-Elect Wes Moore is soon to be sworn into office as the state’s first black governor.
As he makes his way to his historic inauguration ceremony in Annapolis, he dropped by The AM Clique to share his thoughts and feelings on what this day means for not only the state but for him as well.
Soon-to-be Governor Moore also shared his playlist for the occasion, what he likes to do in his free time, and more.
Check out his full interview below:
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: