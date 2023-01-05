Victim Identified, Classes Cancelled At Edmondson-Westside High School, Following Shooting Of Five Students

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Classmates, teachers, and staff at Edmondson-Westside High School are mourning the loss of a 16-year-old classmate after he and four others were shot Wednesday at Edmondson Village Shopping Center.

Baltimore Police identified the student that was killed as 16-year-old Deonta Dorsey. Two 17-year-olds and two 18-year-olds survived the shooting

All five teens attend Edmondson-Westside High School which is across the street from the shopping center.

Baltimore Attorney Thiru Vignarajah is representing Dorsey’s family and has called a news conference for 11 a.m. Thursday. The family is calling for anyone with information to come forward.

According to Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, the students were in front of the Ritas and Popeyes when two suspects fired multiple rounds before fleeing the scene.

VIA CBS Baltimore:

“The mass shooting in West Baltimore yesterday has shattered our lives iun ways that only an unlucky few will ever understand. We ask that you ray for our family and for the families of the other four children shot in the middle of the school day,” the family said in a statement released Thursday by Vignarajah. “We do not know how to make sense of this madness but we draw strength from our faith and from the outpouring of love and support we have recieved from the community.”

In light of the shooting, school officials canceled Thursday classes at the high school. They will be offering counseling on the school premises that day and lunch services for students in search of a meal.