Keke Palmer Shows off Her Baby Bump In A Michael Kors Dress

Keke Palmer is still all smiles after revealing her big pregnancy news and took to Instagram to show off her growing baby bump in a stunning Michael Kors dress that we love.

Taking to the platform, the beauty was spotted bumping around in a sparkly Michael Kors gown for the 2023 New York Film Critics Awards. Styled by Wayman Deon and Micah McDonalds, the beauty wore the designer gown to perfection and was all smiles as she cradled her growing baby bump while posing for pictures.

The actress and mom to be shared a selfie style photo set of herself in the stunning look and added photos and videos from inside of the legendary night and it’s safe to say that our good sis is glowing!

“wow!! such a cool night,” the beauty captioned the photo dump. “thank you again to the New York Film Critics Circle for this honor. thank you @jordanpeele for that incredible introduction. i really am so grateful for the way you appreciate my artistry . as i’ve continued to grow i sometimes wasn’t sure if there was a “place” for what i do, i just kept doing me cause that’s all i could do. loving and leaning deeper into my passion. and as the saying goes, the girls that get it get it…. u know the rest ! i am just happy to be surrounded by people that love the craft as i do, and want to continue to push their boundaries. thank you for seeing me JP and giving me the honor of portraying a character as dynamic as emerald, you are an icon. i also really love my dress so thank you @waydb @mcdonaldmicah and @michaelkors. face beat hair did tew @officialsheiks @ann_joneshair ”

We’re loving this look on Keke! What do you think about her prgenancy glow?

