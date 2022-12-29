92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Kandi Burruss is back with another hilarious skit. On Wednesday, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star took to Instagram with another funny spoof video, which captured her giving a flawless impersonation of Soulja Boy during his interview with VLAD TV in 2016.

Donning the rapper’s sunglasses, graphic white long sleeve, and bald fade, Burruss replicated the interview down to a t.

“Soulja Boy Tell ‘Em! You know Big Draco had to be the first male rapper that I spoofed,” the Old Lady Gang CEO captioned the clip.

Across social media, fans and celebrities were sent chuckling left and right due to the star’s spot-on impression.

“U GETTING 2 GOOD WITH THIS SHI,” rapper Lil Jon wrote. While another fan chimed in, “I AM OBSESSED WITH THISSSS!!!! Kandi you are beyond epic in this right here I can’t evennn hahahaha!!!!” Solider Boy even reposted the clip on his Instagram stories. Earlier this month, the singer and actress sent the internet spiraling with a gut-busting spoof of Rolling Ray and Bobby Lytes, reenacting their catty stand-off from the duo’s Zeus TV reality show, Bobby I Love You, Purrr: Bobby Lytes & Rolling Ray. She also sent fans rolling with an epic impersonation of a controversial Georgia rep. Herschel Walker. Outside of her hilarious spoofs, Kandi has been booked and busy. Earlier this year, the star made her debut as Nicole on the buzzing AllBlk millennial dating dramedy À La Carte. She also recently celebrated a milestone with her sex toy company, Bedroom Kandi. To celebrate the occasion, the 46-year-old offered kinky fans a special edition “vibrating peach” on the company’s website. The hustle never stops for Kandi Burruss. What do you think of her latest spoof? Tell us down below! DON’T MISS… Kandi Burruss: Can’t Knock The Hustle Kandi Burruss Took To Instagram To Share The Secret To Regrowing Her Edges

Kandi Burruss Pulls Off Hilarious Spoof Of Soulja Boy Interview was originally published on hellobeautiful.com