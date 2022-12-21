List: Warming Centers And Freezing Weather Shelters In The Greater Baltimore Area

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

This weekend, the Baltimore area will be experiencing brutally cold temperatures as the season of winter falls upon us.

Below is a list of places and resources in Baltimore City and Baltimore County that individuals without shelter can utilize when temperatures are forecasted to fall below freezing.

Baltimore County:

FREEZING WEATHER SHELTER LOCATIONS

Eastern Family Resource Center 9150 Franklin Square Drive Rosedale, Maryland 21237 The entrance in the rear door of the building.

Community Health Center 1811 Woodlawn Drive Woodlawn, Maryland 21207 The entrance is located on the left side of the building, underneath the library.

Via Baltimore County’s Official Website:

“Homeless residents may call 410-887-8463, Option 1, to speak with a screener in the Department of Social Services (DSS) to help identify shelter options. There are a limited number of shelter beds available in Baltimore County and surrounding jurisdictions. DSS performs a vulnerability assessment to prioritize placement in the County’s shelters. DSS may be able to refer callers to other resources. All county residents seeking temporary shelter are encouraged to call.”

For more information regarding Baltimore County’s winter weather plan for the 2022-2023 season, click here.

Baltimore City:

WINTER SHELTER SITES:

Maryland Center for Veterans Education and Training (MCVET) located at 301 N. High Street

Lockerman Bundy Elementary School Located at 301 N. Pulaski Street

ADDITIONAL SHELTERS:

Health Care for the Homeless located at 421 Fallsway

My Sister’s Place located at 17 W. Franklin Street

Beans & Bread located at 402 S. Bond Street

Via Baltimore City’s Website:

“From October 15, 2022 through April 1, 2023, the Mayor’s Office of Homeless Services (MOHS) will provide emergency shelter to all people experiencing homelessness on nights when the temperature with wind chill reaches freezing (32 degrees and below).

Please contact our Coordinated Entry line at 443-984-9540 to request shelter referrals between 8:30 am to 9:00 pm, on days that Winter Shelter is active. Community partners and shelter seekers can contact the Winter Shelter locations directly between the hours of 9:00 pm-12 midnight on Winter Shelter days: Lockerman Bundy at 410-396-9468 or 410-396-9469, and MCVET at 410-576-9626 ext. 215.”

For additional information on Baltimore City’s winter weather plans, click here.

For the 2022-2023 winter weather plan, click here.

