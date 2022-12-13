AP Report: Co-Parenting During The Holidays

The A.M. Clique with Kelson is a local, high-energy morning show that reflects the hip-hop lifestyle and culture. The A.M. Clique with Kelson brings listeners a show that is entertaining yet informative, complete with compelling interviews with some of the hottest entertainers and high-profile community activists bringing awareness to issues affecting the African American community.

While the holidays are most looked at like a positive atmosphere for family and friends; some don’t share the same sentiment. Newly divorced, separated and single parents all agree that the beginning phases of separation are hard especially if you have kids.

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict are recently separated and headed for divorce. While Cory doesn’t share the same happiness in the separation plans as Tia, they do share the desire to see their kids happy during the holidays.

TMZ caught up with Tia, when asked if she plans to spend the holidays with her estranged husband she said, “I mean, family is family. No matter what happens. And that’s what’s important to be me so we will always be family.”

