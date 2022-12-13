HomeAM Clique

Janet Jackson Announces New Tour, Together Again

Source: Francois Nel / Getty

For a day or so Janet Jackson had us all waiting for the news that she was sharing with the world. At 8:50a EST, Janet Jackson went live on her Instagram to announce that she is hitting the road again.

Janet began her Instagram Live shouting out different cities of fans that were checking in. Shortly afterwards, she announced her “Together Again” tour that is hitting North America. Ludacris will be her opening act.

Janet will be criss-crossing the United States. Janet, Ms Jackson if you nasty, will touch down in Baltimore on May 13th.

Hopefully you have a Citi-card because if so, you can get your tickets before anyone else. Citi-card members will be able to begin purchasing their tickets December 13th at 11am. Everyone else will be able to get their tickets when they go on sale, December 16th at 10am.

