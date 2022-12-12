HomePersia's Picks

Mother Of Diddy’s New Baby Has Reportedly Been Revealed

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE

 

2017 Billboard Music Awards - Show

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

Diddy left everyone confused after announcing the birth of his new baby girl, considering we all thought he was dating Yung Miami and we haven’t seen her eggo preggo! Shortly after he broke the news when then heard his new baby girl Love Sean Combs was actually born in October but the mother was still unknown. Well it looks like we now know who the mother is, reportedly her name is Dana Tran but she goes as Dana Tee social media.

TMZ reports,

According to the baby’s birth certificate, Love Sean Combs was born October 15 in Newport Beach, CA. Diddy is listed as the father.

Close