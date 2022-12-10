Takeoff Murder Suspect Receives $5K From Judge For Private Investigator

The man accused of killing Takeoff is standing by his innocence and now has the chance to hire a private investigator! Patrick Xavier Clark has been accused of killing Takeoff but seems confident enough to prove his innocence after asking a judge to provide finances so he could hire a private investigator to help prepare his defense. His lawyer said his family has “exhausted all finances to pay for his attorney who has agreed to a substantially reduced rate.” As a result, the motion was reportedly granted by the judge and he will receive $5,000 to try to plead his case.
NBC News reports,
he filing said Clark found a private investigator’s office willing to work at a reduced rate of $85 an hour.The court granted the motion, setting a cap of $5,000 for investigative fees and expenses. The motion ordered the Harris County Sheriff’s Office to allow a private investigator to access Clark in jail with a laptop, printer and audio recording device.