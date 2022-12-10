Takeoff Murder Suspect Receives $5K From Judge For Private Investigator

Persia Nicole also known as "The Power of The P" has been dominating the airwaves for over 10 years! Throughout Persia's radio journey she has interviewed some of the greatest in the industry from Missy Elliott, Kendrick Lamar, Alicia Keys and Megan Thee Stallion to name a few. Persia is also the go to endorser for some of the biggest companies like Coca Cola, Comcast and Avion Tequila. Outside of radio you can catch Persia making appearances on Bravo, TV One and doing entertainment for our local news station FOX 45. Check out all of Persia's exclusive celebrity interviews and the latest trends on Persianicole.com or https://92q.com/category/persias-picks/. On air Monday-Friday 10:00am-3:00pm and on Saturdays from 10:00am - 2:00pm. Follow Persia: Twitter||Instagram @PersiaNicole

The man accused of killing Takeoff is standing by his innocence and now has the chance to hire a private investigator! Patrick Xavier Clark has been accused of killing Takeoff but seems confident enough to prove his innocence after asking a judge to provide finances so he could hire a private investigator to help prepare his defense. His lawyer said his family has “exhausted all finances to pay for his attorney who has agreed to a substantially reduced rate.” As a result, the motion was reportedly granted by the judge and he will receive $5,000 to try to plead his case.

NBC News reports,

he filing said Clark found a private investigator’s office willing to work at a reduced rate of $85 an hour.The court granted the motion, setting a cap of $5,000 for investigative fees and expenses. The motion ordered the Harris County Sheriff’s Office to allow a private investigator to access Clark in jail with a laptop, printer and audio recording device.