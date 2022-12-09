AP Report: Another HBCU Coach On The Move

The A.M. Clique with Kelson is a local, high-energy morning show that reflects the hip-hop lifestyle and culture. The A.M. Clique with Kelson brings listeners a show that is entertaining yet informative, complete with compelling interviews with some of the hottest entertainers and high-profile community activists bringing awareness to issues affecting the African American community.

According to Light On Sports, “Mississippi Valley State Head Coach Vincent Dancy is leaving his position to join Deion Sanders at the University of Colorado Buffalo.” Coach Prime has caught a lot of flack for leaving “unfinished business” on the table at HBCUs. Other opinions seems to believe that Prime has done more than enough for HBCUs just for coming to Jackson State.

Now that Prime is seemingly packing up and moving on he’s providing opportunities in his eyes for other coaches to move up the ranks. HBCU nation is looking it at like he’s taking the culture away from the culture by bring players and coaches from HBCUs to the PWI Power 5 world.

What are your thoughts? Are HBCUs better since Coach Prime or still in the same place.