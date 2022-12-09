AP Report: Another HBCU Coach On The Move

CLOSE
According to Light On Sports, “Mississippi Valley State Head Coach Vincent Dancy is leaving his position to join Deion Sanders at the University of Colorado Buffalo.” Coach Prime has caught a lot of flack for leaving “unfinished business” on the table at HBCUs. Other opinions seems to believe that Prime has done more than enough for HBCUs just for coming to Jackson State.
Now that Prime is seemingly packing up and moving on he’s providing opportunities in his eyes for other coaches to move up the ranks. HBCU nation is looking it at like he’s taking the culture away from the culture by bring players and coaches from HBCUs to the PWI Power 5 world.
What are your thoughts? Are HBCUs better since Coach Prime or still in the same place.