CSOTD: Ten Middle Schoolers Treated For Cannabis Overdose

See this is why you need a lock box on not just guns but now weed too. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, officials received a call for possible overdoses at the school around 10:30 a.m., and six of the students were transported to the hospital.

Ten middle schoolers between ages 12 and 14 that attended a middle school located in Van Nuys, California was treated for a possible cannabis overdoses from edibles. The overdose was not any sort of fentanyl-affiliated overdose.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, unlike smoking cannabis, ingesting too many cannabis-based edibles can lead to poisoning and serious injury.

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/ClpKJuMviYG/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link