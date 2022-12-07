Overturned MTA Bus Leaves Three Injured In South Baltimore

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Three people are recovering after an MTA bus crashed and overturned in South Baltimore Wednesday morning.

Officials said the collision happened around 8:30 a.m. near W. McComas and South Hanover Street.

The bus involved in the crash was identified as LocalLink 71.

The driver along with two passengers onboard were taken to the hospital with injuries that are considered non-life threatening.

No word on their condition or what caused the crash at this time.