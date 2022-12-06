Hommemade: A$AP Rocky Launches His Own Furniture Design Studio

A$AP Rocky continues to expand his empire.
Rihanna isn’t the only one who took her music stardom and used it to build an empire; her partner Rocky is doing the same with introducing a new venture.
Rocky’s using his elevated levels of taste and jumping into furniture design, something he alluded to during a 2021 GQ interview when he said, “This sh-t is more than just rap for me. I’m into design, I’m into detail, I’m into elevated taste value.”
Dubbed Hommemade, Rocky calls it a “furniture interior design studio” after it debuted at the Design Miami/ fair during Art Basel last week. The debut pieces aren’t exactly furniture but instead trippy pieces that double as art like a five-and-a-half-foot-tall toadstool-covered cactus outfitted with mushrooms at the base. Both pieces were done in collaboration with Italian furniture manufacturer Gufram which was first established in 1966
“From mid-century modifications, to contemporary collaborations, they [Gufram] have established themselves as a unique brand and therefore a perfect brand collaborator,” Rocky said. “This is the first collaboration from my HOMMEMADE décor studio and since I’ve always advocated for mushrooms it was only right that we made a cactus with them.”
While donning a flannel, washed jeans, and metal-toed boots, Rocky showed off his iteration of the Gufram Cactus on Instagram, with a caption that read, “I’M PROUD TO PRESENT TO YOU MY NEW DECOR LINE @hommemade AND OUR FIRST COLLABORATION WITH @gufram !!!”
