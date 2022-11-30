HomeAM Clique

Summer Walker Teases New Music After Grammy/Soultrain Snub

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
Summer Walker Clear EP 2018

Source: Aiden Cullen / Courtesy of LVRN Records/Universal Music Group

Hands down, Summer Walker is very important to the R&B culture. She seems to have the females in a chokehold with her songs and how relatable they are to them. So when she was snubbed by The Grammy’s with not receiving any nominations and even not winning any awards at the Soul Train Awards, it had everyone scratching their heads and confused as to what is going on. As anyone who put their blood, sweat and tears into their craft, not being recognized for their work can be a little heartbreaking. Instead of sitting in the corner crying about what she didn’t receive, Summer Walker is getting back in the booth.

Summer Walker shared on her IG story that she’s going to work on her next EP. Rap Alert captured her story post.

No worries, Summer. Everyone will be waiting for the new music….just don’t take too long.

new music , Summer Walker

Close