Has Cancel Culture Changed The State Of Comedy

Kevin Hart recently took to Twitter to talk about how sensitive the space of comedy and being a comedian has become. Since the pandemic, “cancel culture” has caused so many “panic attacks” with companies paying attention to the outrage from the public. This also has caused, celebrities and influencers their livelihoods and deals that were potentially in the works.

In a sit down he stated, “Let’s be honest, I think there was a lot of changes that were needed and necessary, right? And I think being aware is something we should all prioritize. Just being aware. We’re learning to better understand each other, and in doing so, respect should be attached to that.”

Do you think cancel culture is here to stay? Let us know below.

Source: https://thejasminebrand.com/2022/11/24/kevin-hart-speaks-on-how-cancel-culture-has-changed-the-world-of-comedy-now-there-is-a-heightened-level-of-sensitivity/