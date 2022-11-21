HomePersia's Picks

Kanye West Announces He's Running For President in 2024

Kanye West Hot 97 Summerjam 2016

Source: Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage / Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Following Donald Trump putting his bid in for the 2024 presidential race it looks like Kanye West may be joining in too! This isnt a big surprise to some but many thought Ye would lay low from politics well maybe not. A video surfaced of Kanye West  being followed around by a videographer who is catching footage of him and political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos.

Kanye is heard saying “This is Milo right here, working on the campaign,” then Ye ask “Is that an announcement?” Yiannopoulos replies “I guess it is”.

But that’s not it! In another video circulating, Ye is showing a cameraman some new Yeezy merchandise and on a pair of sweatsit has “Ye 24” on it. Which anyone would think that’s campaign gear right? Well yes because the cameraman  “So you are running?” Ye simply responds “Yes.”

