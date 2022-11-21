Kanye West Announces He’s Running For President in 2024

Persia Nicole also known as "The Power of The P" has been dominating the airwaves for over 10 years! Throughout Persia's radio journey she has interviewed some of the greatest in the industry from Missy Elliott, Kendrick Lamar, Alicia Keys and Megan Thee Stallion to name a few. Persia is also the go to endorser for some of the biggest companies like Coca Cola, Comcast and Avion Tequila. Outside of radio you can catch Persia making appearances on Bravo, TV One and doing entertainment for our local news station FOX 45. Check out all of Persia's exclusive celebrity interviews and the latest trends on Persianicole.com or https://92q.com/category/persias-picks/. On air Monday-Friday 10:00am-3:00pm and on Saturdays from 10:00am - 2:00pm. Follow Persia: Twitter||Instagram @PersiaNicole

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Following Donald Trump putting his bid in for the 2024 presidential race it looks like Kanye West may be joining in too! This isnt a big surprise to some but many thought Ye would lay low from politics well maybe not. A video surfaced of Kanye West being followed around by a videographer who is catching footage of him and political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos.

Kanye is heard saying “This is Milo right here, working on the campaign,” then Ye ask “Is that an announcement?” Yiannopoulos replies “I guess it is”.

But that’s not it! In another video circulating, Ye is showing a cameraman some new Yeezy merchandise and on a pair of sweatsit has “Ye 24” on it. Which anyone would think that’s campaign gear right? Well yes because the cameraman “So you are running?” Ye simply responds “Yes.”