Fourth Suspect In Young Dolph Murder Is In Custody

Following last week’s indictment of a third suspect in Young Dolphs death another suspect is now in custody. The Fourth suspect turned himself into authorities and will be charged with conspiracy to commit first degree murder. According to sources the suspect (named Jermarcus Johnson) surrendered to the police. However, authorities have not revealed his potential involvement in the case.

NBS reports that the Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said “We’re alleging that he helped one of the shooters escape and he helped one of the shooters receive money for the solicited murder,”

Online court records did not appear to show that he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf, so we shall see what happens with that however three other people have been arrested and charged in connection with the killing.