Nancy Pelosi Steps Down From House Democratic Leadership

A big shock came Thursday House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she will not seek re-election as leader of the House Democratic Conference after almost two decades. This comes on the heels of the Republicans projected to take back control of the House following the midterm elections.

Nancy is absolutely the most powerful Democrat in Congress and the first woman to serve as speaker of the House so this isnt the best news however she will continue to represent her California district in the lower chamber of Congress.

“With great confidence in our caucus, I will not seek re-election to Democratic leadership in the next Congress,” said Pelosi. “For me the hour has come for a new generation to lead the Democratic caucus that I so deeply respect, and I’m grateful that so many are ready and willing to shoulder this awesome responsibility.”

“There is no greater special honor for me than to stand on this floor and to speak for the people of San Francisco. This I will continue to do as a member of the House speaking for the people of San Francisco, serving the great state of California and defending our Constitution,”