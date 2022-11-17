HomePersia's Picks

Donald Trump Calls For Death Penalty For Drug Dealers

Former President Trump announced that he will be running for president in 2024 and also announced his plans to ask lawmakers to pass a law mandating the death penalty for drug dealers. During his  press conference he discussed upcoming campaign promises such as the request of the  death penalty for anyone caught selling drugs.

“I will ask Congress for a legislation ensuring that drug dealers and human traffickers these are terrible, terrible, horrible people — who are responsible for death, carnage and crime all over our country; every drug dealer during his or her life, on average, will kill 500 people with the drugs they sell,”

https://www.c-span.org/video/standalone/?c5041276/president-trump-calls-death-penalty-drug-dealers

