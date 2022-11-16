HomeAM Clique

OBJ Suing NIKE For $20 Million

Odell Beckham Jr. - Nike Just Do It campaign

Source: Nike / NIke

If run me my check was a person OBJ is auditioning to be the front runner spokesperson. Most recently the Free Agent Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. took to his Instagram account to announce that he is officially suing NIKE for $20 Million for “suppressing sales of sneakers that would’ve triggered a contract extension.”

According to TMZ, “OBJ says the relationship with Nike began to sour around March 2022 when he was due a payment of around $2.6 million. But, he claims, without any warning, the company withheld more than $2 million of the payment.” OBJ stated, “he had to customize his cleats because Nike failed to give him cleats that matched the colors of his new team.”

It’s rumored that Adidas offered OBJ a whopping “$45 Million” however, the contract for NIKE was still unfulfilled due to the drag in product sales.

Should OBJ stay with NIKE after this?

