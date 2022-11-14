Janelle Monae Shines In Elie Saab Gown

Janelle Monae gave us style goals earlier today when she was spotted out on the “Glass Onion” red carpet rocking a stunning black and red look that we absolutely love!
Check out the stunning look below.
The singer’s fans and fashion lovers alike were loving this look just as much as we were and shared their stamps of approval on Instagram, complimenting the effortless slay. “yesss,” one fan wrote while another commented with, “Beauty !!!!!!!! ,” and another simply called the entertainer, “Gorgeous!!!!”Beauties, what do you think about Janelle’s designer look? Did she nail it?
