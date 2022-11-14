HomeAM Clique

John Lewis Statue To Replace Confederate Monument

(Boston, MA 040516 ) U.S. Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga, speaks during a community roundtable discussion at the Dimock Center in Boston, Tuesday, April 5, 2016. Staff Photo by Chitose Suzuki

Source: MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images / Getty

Although we lost a gentle giant in the political world, John Lewis’ legacy is still getting in good trouble. Most recently CNN reported that the Confederate statue that stood 112 feet tall outside the courthouse grounds in the suburban Atlanta city of Decatur. According to CNN, “The original statue was erected by the United Daughters of the Confederacy, it suggested the Civil War was about state’s rights and “Southern honor” instead of the real root cause: slavery.”

During the height of the civil rights eruption recently in Atlanta the removal of mostly all confederate statues have started to be removed. CNN has also reported, “This week, the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution to honor Lewis with a monument outside the courthouse where the obelisk stood. Commissioner Davis Johnson said in a statement. “He met no strangers and he truly was a man who loved the people and who loved his country which he represented very well. “He deserves this honor.”

Details about the memorial’s design and installation have not been announced.

 

