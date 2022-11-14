HomeAM Clique

Lil Baby Gets His Own Day In Atlanta

Congrats are in order for Dominique “Lil Baby” Jones as he was recently awarded his own day in the City of Atlanta. November 13th going forward will forever be “Lil Baby” day. According to HipHopDX, “The proclamation cited Lil Baby’s successful Hip Hop career and impact as a “musical ambassador” for Atlanta, as well as his “generous” philanthropic efforts, including the launch of his Four the People Foundation.”

On Sunday November 13th Lil Baby was presented the proclamation from the Atlanta City Council at a special ceremony on Sunday. Lil Baby is a very big advocate for education and funding for it. Over the span of his career thus far he has started his own foundation which has established a $100,000 scholarship fund at his alma mater, Booker T. Washington High School, to pledging $1.5 million of the proceeds from his 2020 hit “The Bigger Picture” to underserved neighborhoods.

Congrats to Lil Baby!

