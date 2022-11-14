Two Northeast Baltimore Schools Closed Monday Due To Nearby Barricade Situation

CLOSE
Two schools in Northeast Baltimore schools are closed Monday due to an hours-long barricade situation.
According to officials, students and faculty at Sinclair Lane Elementary and Archbishop Curley High School were told not to come to school because of the barricade that started late Sunday and continued into Monday morning.
Police sent their crisis negotiation and tactical teams to the neighborhood in Northeast Baltimore Monday morning.
Late Sunday night, officers responded to the 3800 block of Sinclair Lane for reported gunfire.
The following roads are closed for public safety:
- 3800 and 3700 blocks of Sinclair Lane
- Intersection of Sinclair Lane and Chesterfield Avenue
- Intersection of Sinclair Lane and Eastmont Avenue
- Intersection of Sinclair Lane and Coleman Avenue
- Intersection of Sinclair Lane and Erdman Avenue
