Not Fired: ‘Racist’ Texas Teacher Who Told Students White People Are ‘Superior’ Keeps Job, For Now

If there is a fireable offense in one school district in north Texas, open and avowed racism and white supremacy are apparently not on the list.

At least, that’s what seemed to be the case after a viral video showed a white teacher at a middle school in suburban Austin telling his students that he believed he and other white people are members of the “superior” race. Despite the levels of egregious racism unabashedly displayed by a person charged with educating the youth, the teacher at Bohls Middle School in the city of Pflugerville was not fired and instead only placed on administrative leave, local news outlet KVUE reported.

The teacher was not immediately identified, but the Pflugerville Independent School District (ISD) declined to take decisive disciplinary action for what it simply labeled “inappropriate conversation,” a term that appeared to whitewash the admittedly racist nature of the teacher’s words.

The nearly one-minute-long clip opens abruptly with the teacher, a white man, calmly explaining to his class that he is “ethnocentric, which means I think my race is the superior one.”

The young students appear in disbelief, with one Black student asking if the teacher believes that “white is better than all.”

Another Black student asks if the teacher is “racist,” to which he replies: “I think everybody’s a racist.”

When asked again if he is racist, the teacher shakes his head yes and does not say no.

Watch the exchange below.

Pflugerville ISD Superintendent Dr. Douglas Killian issued an apology to students and parents but stopped short of saying whether the teacher would be fired. Instead, Killian said an “investigation” was underway. It’s unclear what else there was to investigate since video evidence exists of the teacher professing white supremacy rhetoric to middle school students.

Killian’s statement follows:

We are aware of an inappropriate conversation a teacher at Bohls Middle School had with students this week during an advisory class. This interaction does not align with our core beliefs as a district. The video of the conversation includes statements that we find wholly inappropriate. The teacher has been placed on administrative leave while Human Resources conducts an investigation.

Pflugerville ISD and Bohls MS work together to create an inclusive and welcoming environment for our students. The advisory activity was inappropriate, inaccurate, and unacceptable. This type of interaction will not be tolerated in PfISD schools.

Staff checked in with students today. Our counselors and administrators are always available if your student wants to discuss this situation further.

We always do our best to ensure the safety of all students; we encourage them to be self-advocates and let an adult know when something is wrong, as they did in this situation; this could be to a parent, a teacher, or a counselor. If you see something, say something.

We apologize for any undue stress or concern this has caused. As always, we appreciate the support of our families and community.

This is America.

