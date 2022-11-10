HomePersia's Picks

Rihanna’s Second ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Track To Be Released Friday

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Source: Marvel / Disney

Following the release of Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” it looks like we have another ‘Black Panther’ track to look forward to from Rih! There were some rumors  that she  would have two songs in the upcoming film and those rumors stand to be true. The track called “Born Again” is set to be released at 12am on Friday! So Navy although Rihanna said she isn’t currently working on a new album we at least we have something else to look. Check out the internet’s reactions below,

Rihanna

Source: Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment / Getty

Close