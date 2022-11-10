Rihanna’s Second ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Track To Be Released Friday

Persia Nicole also known as "The Power of The P" has been dominating the airwaves for over 10 years! Throughout Persia's radio journey she has interviewed some of the greatest in the industry from Missy Elliott, Kendrick Lamar, Alicia Keys and Megan Thee Stallion to name a few. Persia is also the go to endorser for some of the biggest companies like Coca Cola, Comcast and Avion Tequila. Outside of radio you can catch Persia making appearances on Bravo, TV One and doing entertainment for our local news station FOX 45. Check out all of Persia's exclusive celebrity interviews and the latest trends on Persianicole.com or https://92q.com/category/persias-picks/.
On air Monday-Friday 10:00am-3:00pm and on Saturdays from 10:00am - 2:00pm.
Follow Persia:
Twitter||Instagram @PersiaNicole @persianicole
Following the release of Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” it looks like we have another ‘Black Panther’ track to look forward to from Rih! There were some rumors that she would have two songs in the upcoming film and those rumors stand to be true. The track called “Born Again” is set to be released at 12am on Friday! So Navy although Rihanna said she isn’t currently working on a new album we at least we have something else to look. Check out the internet’s reactions below,
Source: Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment / Getty