HHW Gaming: Razer Unveils Its First HyperSpeed Wireless Controller, The Wolverine Razer V2 Pro

Razer has yet to miss with its Wolverine V2 pro-level controllers. We loved gaming with the Wolverine Razer V2 Chroma for the PC and Xbox Series S|X consoles. Now, Razer is back with the Wolverine Razer V2 Pro for PS5, with some new tricks up its sleeve.

Wednesday, November 9, Razer unveiled the Wolverine Razer V2 Pro for PS5 and PC. For this controller, Razer managed to get rid of our biggest complaint regarding the Wolverine Razer V2 Chroma, the wire.

That’s right. The Wolverine Razer V2 Pro will utilize HyperSpeed Wireless which will deliver low-latency gaming-grade performance via a USB Type-A Dongle providing the user with an ultra-fast 2.4GHZ connection.

The Wolverine Razer V2 Pro will be Razer’s first HyperSpeed Wireless controller, which the company boasts will be 3x faster than any other wireless gaming controller on the market.

The new pro-controller will also feature Mecha-Tactile Action buttons, also found on Razer’s Wolverine Ultimate controller delivering an excellent feel, incredible sound, and fast responsiveness.

Razer also squeezed in technology from its pro-gaming mice line giving users a competitive edge by reducing the actuation distance by 35%.

According to Razer, the Mecha-Tactile buttons “boast up to 40% faster actuation and response time than other controllers in the market.”

Durability will also not be an issue with the Wolverine Razer V2 Pro. Users can expect an enhanced 3-million tap life cycle ensuring you will get the most out of the controller.

2-stage trigger stop-switches located on the back of the controller allow the user to adjust the pull distance of the RT and LT triggers come in these two modes:

Engaged

Allows for a shorter trigger pull, great for spamming shots in shooters.

Feels and sounds like you’re clicking a mouse

Disengaged

Allows for a longer trigger pull, better for more precise control as needed in racing games

The controller will feature an 8-Way D-Pad that lets gamers feel every click with every directional press, allowing accurate and intentional moves while performing complex combos.

There are six additional Multi-Function buttons, two additional bumpers on the top of the controller, plus four triggers located on the back users can change to other buttons via the new Razer Controller app.

The controller will also have interchangeable thumbsticks. Out of the box, the Wolverine Razer V2 Pro will have the standard thumbsticks found on the PS5 DualSense controller.

For the gamer who takes first-person shooters very seriously, there is a tall and concave thumbstick for the player who opts for a more defensive shooting playstyle like snipers.

The short and domed thumbstick caters to the player who opts for a more run-and-gun style of play.

Last but certainly not least, the controller will have Razer’s signature Chroma RGB lighting in larger lighting areas. Users can customize the two light strips in the Razer Controller app using the 16.8 million colors and popular Razer Chroma lighting effects like:

Breathing–lights pulsate on-and-off

Spectrum Cycling–lights cycle through all the colors available

Static–single, always-on lighting

None

How Much Will The Wolverine Razer V2 Pro Cost?

Pro-level features will cost you. Like Sony’s new pro-controller, the Wolverine Razer V2 Pro will set you back some coins and cost you $249.99.

The controller arrives on November 9 and is available on Razer’s website.

