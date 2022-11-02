Baltimore Polytechnic Institute and City College Disqualified From State Playoffs

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

The Baltimore City School System announced that the football teams of City and Poly will not be able to compete in the state playoffs after a large altercation broke out during Friday night’s game.

According to a letter sent to parents from both schools, officials said the fight involved multiple groups including students and community members.

Footage of the ordeal has begun circulating on social media.

Those who were attendance said the fight broke out at the very end of the game. City beat Poly, 24-16.

Below is a video of players shaking hands.:

Additionally, it is being said that no players were involved in any fights and only coaches.

The school system also added that the playoff game forfeiture is final for City and Poly and there could be additional consequences. Officials said they say they’re still reviewing video and accounts of the incident and will discipline students and adults as necessary.

What are your thoughts on the situation? Do you feel the decision is fair?