Goodwill Will Reportedly No Longer Accept Yeezy Product Donations

Kanye West has had it pretty bad with corporate America the past few weeks, following Adidas, Gap, social networks, Def Jam, and more cutting ties a slew of other business have also vowed to no longer carry the Yeezy brand. Most recently TJ Maxx said they would no longer carry Yeezy products and now Goodwill has also reportedly taken that stance.

On Friday, Goodwill reportedly sent a message to their stores, instructing to remove all Yeezy items effective immediately. Goodwill also reportedly noted that Yeezy products cannot be sent to eCommerce, eCommerce will not sell any Yeezy products online, stores/boutiques are to immediately remove any and all Yeezy products from store shelves. They will also have to be placed in trash bags, and outlets are to remove any Yeezy coming through the “tippers” daily.

Source Hip Hop Vibe