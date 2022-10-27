Barack Obama Could Be Next Phoenix Suns Owner

Persia Nicole also known as "The Power of The P" has been dominating the airwaves for over 10 years! Throughout Persia's radio journey she has interviewed some of the greatest in the industry from Missy Elliott, Kendrick Lamar, Alicia Keys and Megan Thee Stallion to name a few. Persia is also the go to endorser for some of the biggest companies like Coca Cola, Comcast and Avion Tequila. Outside of radio you can catch Persia making appearances on Bravo, TV One and doing entertainment for our local news station FOX 45. Check out all of Persia's exclusive celebrity interviews and the latest trends on Persianicole.com or https://92q.com/category/persias-picks/. On air Monday-Friday 10:00am-3:00pm and on Saturdays from 10:00am - 2:00pm. Follow Persia: Twitter||Instagram @PersiaNicole

The Phoenix Suns owner had been the subject of an investigation for months which resulted to The NBA fining and suspending him however he decided to just sell the team all together. Well now this has become great news for a lot of potential new owners like Shaq who has showed interest and now even Barack Obama.

Bill Simmons spoke to Charles Barkley about the upcoming sale of the Suns where he reportedly said,

“I heard Obama’s involved in one of the groups,” Simmons said. “That’s the one guy I feel like, they would make him the actual face, and the money guys would be so happy to have him at the front that they would just be like, ‘Cool.’”