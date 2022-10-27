HomePersia's Picks

Barack Obama Could Be Next Phoenix Suns Owner

The Phoenix Suns owner had been the subject of an investigation for months which resulted to The NBA fining and suspending him however he decided to just sell the team all together. Well now this has become great news for a  lot of potential new owners like Shaq who has showed interest and now even Barack Obama.

Bill Simmons spoke to Charles Barkley about the upcoming sale of the Suns where he reportedly said,

“I heard Obama’s involved in one of the groups,” Simmons said. “That’s the one guy I feel like, they would make him the actual face, and the money guys would be so happy to have him at the front that they would just be like, ‘Cool.’”

