Kanye West Shuts Down Donda Academy

Following tons of controversy it looks like Kanye West has decided to temporarily shutdown his school Donda Academy. Ye’s antisemitic comments has led to a ton of people seperating from him including corporate America and now he has closed the doors to his academy for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year.

The school’s principal sent an email to the parents of students, informing them that “at the discretion of our founder, Donda Academy will close for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year effective immediately.” This comes after the basketball team was removed from an upcoming tournament and this may be Kanye’s attempt to save the academy and it’s brand while he faces backlash or maybe he was low key forced to. Either way it’s happening check out the email sent to parents below,