CSOTD: Fans Asked To Lower "Sell The Team" Signs

Washington Football Team

Washington Football Team

Recently the Washington Commanders won against the Green Bay Packers. While the win was a highlight in the city, there was another highlight that garnered national sports attention.During the game Commanders Co-Owner Tanya Snyder was booed by fans and demanded that the team be sold. They held signs up and wore paper bags on their heads throughout the game that said, “SELL THE TEAM.” 

Fans were approached by security during the game at FedEx field asking them to take the signs down and paper bags off their heads. Fans are calling for the Snyders to sell the team. Colts owner recently spoke out against the Snyder’s remaining in ownership of the Washington Football franchise. 

Sheesh talk about a way to overshadow a winning game. 

