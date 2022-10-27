HomeAM Clique

AP Report: Should Our City Leaders Be Limited To Two Terms 

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
MD Primary Elections Take Place

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

With election season upon us there’s been a new rising question on the ballot about elected officials having term limits implemented. Question “K” on the Maryland State ballot ask for your vote of YES or NO to imposing term limits for elected officials in Baltimore. If passed, the mayor, city council, city council president, and comptroller are limited to just two, four-year terms. 

In an interview with Dr. Al Hathaway on Fox Baltimore, “Ultimately, a person who serves for two terms as a city council member, will then get elected the president of city council, and then serve for mayor for two terms. Meaning, a term-limited elected official could technically still serve for a total of 24-years in city government.”

What is a report card was used to justify being in office beyond the two terms in order for the official to run again for another term? Let us know your thoughts below. Early voting starts today, make sure you cast your vote!

baltimore , elections , local government

Close