AP Report: Is This The Lesson That Will Band African Americans Together?

With all the talk surrounding Kanye West and how his comments have offended the Jewish community all hell broke loose. The Jewish community which called for Kanye’s pockets. GAP, Balenciaga, Adidas and more have all dropped Kanye West from their partnerships after his “anti-semitic” comments. 

However, the black community has sounded off on Twitter calling each other out for not holding each other accountable for his “slavery was a choice” comments on Drink Champs. The black community didn’t take kindly to the comments but they didn’t go as far as the Jewish community did to hit him in his pockets. 

Since his comments towards the Jewish community surfaced not only did he lose current deals but his complete net worth dropped from Billionaire status to $400 Million dollars in a week. 

What will it take for the Black community to stand up like this against our own like others have banded together?

